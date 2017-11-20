'Flip or Flop: Fort Worth's Andy & Ashley Williams on How Falling in Love in Iraq Led to a TV Show (Exclusive)

Flip or Flop: Fort Worth isn't just a TV show for Andy and Ashley Williams -- it's a mission.

The couple met in a gym on deployment in Baghdad, Iraq (Andy was in the Marines, while Ashley was in the Army), and years later, are using their position on HGTV to shine a light on veteran reintegration.

"I approached her. I asked if she needed a personal trainer," Andy tells ET of how he made the first move. "She was really, extremely beautiful, and when I first looked at her, there was, like, rockets constantly going off, [but I] forgot that I was in Baghdad. I was like, 'Wow. Who is this beautiful woman?' So it was a bit of a pickup line, but obviously she did need some help."

"I needed a lot of help!" Ashley says with a laugh.