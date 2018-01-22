'Flip or Flop' Stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa Finalize Divorce

Christina and Tarek El Moussa are officially moving on.

A rep for Christina confirmed to ET on Monday that her divorce from Tarek is finalized. The Flip or Flop stars announced their separation in December 2016, after a heated fight led to the police being called to their Orange County, California, home. The two tied the knot in 2009.

On Monday, Christina Instagrammed an inspirational quote and said she was "officially ready for the next chapter."

"I want to thank my family, friends, and supporters for all the love and kind words the past few years," she wrote. "Officially ready for the next chapter ✅ Life’s too short to tolerate negativity ... #choosehappiness."

Meanwhile, Tarek Instagrammed a post on Monday about distancing himself from negative people.

"I saw this on my feed and thought 'Wow, what a true statement'.. So I thought I would share the Rock's thoughts with hundreds of thousands of people," he wrote. "Question- who out there has dealt or is dealing with points 1 through 4? The best way to take care of others is to first take care of yourself!! Happy Monday."

In January 2017, Tarek requested spousal support from Christina in his divorce petition, and also asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two children, 7-year-old daughter Taylor and 2-year-old son Brayden. In Christina's own response to the divorce petition to the Orange County Superior Court, she too asked for spousal support and requested that Tarek pay her attorney fees.

ET spoke to Tarek last August, where he commented on their divorce proceedings.

"It's part of the process," Tarek said, when asked how he felt about Christina's response. "Eventually we're going to get divorced, continue to work together [on Flip or Flop], co-parent, live great lives."

ET also spoke to Christina in August, where she talked about the importance of co-parenting.

"What doesn't work [when you want to] co-parent is to have all that animosity towards each other," she said. "Kids sense that, so Tarek and I will never say anything negative about each other to the kids, in front of the kids. I think that's so important. It's so important to still communicate and show [our] kids that we're still friends, that we'll always be a family. Whether that's sports events together, birthday parties. It just makes our kids feel more comfortable."

Since their split, both Tarek and Christina have dated. Earlier this month, ET learned that Christina has been dating British host Ant Anstead, after splitting from boyfriend Doug Spedding last October.

-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

