'Floribama Shore' Cast Puts a Southern Spin on 'Jersey Shore' With Dabbing, Drinking and Football! (Exclusive)

7. Floribama Shore is more than just a reality show for the cast members.



According to Candace, the show is all about them "finding ourselves and embarking on a new journey together."



"I'm beyond excited for this show. I can't put it into words," added Codi, who had never been to PCB before the show. "I'm just bursting with excitement and enthusiasm."



For Kortni, it's all about learning how to be independent. Before Floribama, she was living with her parents, so this was her first time being on her own.



"A lot of people underestimated me. They thought I couldn't live without my parents, that I would die, but I can function," Kortni, a former Coyote Ugly bartender, joked. "I'm in the process of proving them wrong. I was 21 when the show was shot, I'm still learning about myself. I have no regrets. I know that I made myself look a little crazy at times, but that’s just me. I'm just Kortni."



And Jeremiah, who was homeschooled for 17 years, says he's never experienced anything quite like this before. He never went to college, so it's really his first exposure to the real world, and reality TV.



"I come from a blue collar-type family, so I started working when I was 14 and haven't stopped working since," he revealed. "When it came to our family, we were such a tight-knit group that we got to experience different things because we'd always go out together. It's the same thing with this show. Anywhere we go, we're always together, and that's what I love about it."