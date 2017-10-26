The Florida Georgia Line Effect: Mentoring New Artists and Setting Sights on Pop Stardom (Certified Country)

"I had no expectations of us even having a song together," Wallen tells ET. "I was just kinda trying to do my own thing and obviously watching them do their own thing, so to be able to get a collab going is really awesome and I feel like we have a good blend together."

The Knoxville, Tennessee, native, who originally had dreams of playing professional baseball, is quick to admit that navigating the music industry was something of a learning curve.

"That was not my dream," he says of music stardom. "I wanted to play baseball and that got taken away from me, and my mom signed me up for [The Voice]. ... I didn't even really know who I was as an artist -- I just kinda started writing songs and stuff like that, so I think [the show] helped me. I just grew up and figured out who I was.

"I'd never even been on a plane or anything," he continues. "They sent me to California and I'm out there for six to eight months, and I see how different the world really is out there and how different it is from what I know. It kinda helped me to figure out how much I love where I'm from and how proud I am of it, and how much I love that way of life."

On "Up Down," the guys celebrate down-home living, fishing and drinking out in "B.F.E." (Look it up.)

"It's an honest song and everything I put out is honest," Wallen explains. "We like to have a good time, we like to fish, we like to drink a little bit, you know, so I just want to be able to, when someone comes to one of my shows, to have a good time and [for them] to get to know me a little bit. This song does that."