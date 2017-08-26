Floyd Mayweather Beats Conor McGregor in 10th Round TKO, Declares 'Tonight Was My Last Fight'
Floyd Mayweather has done it again!
The 40-year-old athlete became the first boxer to reach 50 fights undefeated on Saturday, after he beat Conor McGregor in a 10th round technical knockout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In his post-fight interview, Mayweather revealed that his opponent was "a lot better than I thought he was... but I was the better man tonight."
"I gave the fans what they wanted to see. I told them that I owed them for the Pacquiao fight. I must come straight ahead and give them a show," he said, adding that Saturday's match was his last fight.
"Tonight was my last fight, for sure," he shared. "Tonight, I chose the right dance partner to dance with. Conor McGregor, you're a hell of a champion, and to the country of Ireland, we love you guys!"
Mayweather's celebrity friends and supporters quickly took to social media to congratulate him on his victory.
