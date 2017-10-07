The Foo Fighters Confess Filming 'Carpool Karaoke' Was 'A Little Uncomfortable'

The Foo Fighters have a confession to make.

The rock band made their debut on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" last month, where they belted out their greatest hits, including "Best of You," "Learn to Fly" and "All My Life."

Unfortunately, as fun as the segment looked, the bandmates found the filming of it a bit "uncomfortable."

"By hour three in dude’s car it got less fun,” guitarist Pat Smear told NMEin an interview released on Friday. "It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Center, that felt like we were done, but it was like 'this is halfway.'"