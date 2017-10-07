The Foo Fighters Confess Filming 'Carpool Karaoke' Was 'A Little Uncomfortable'
The Foo Fighters have a confession to make.
The rock band made their debut on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" last month, where they belted out their greatest hits, including "Best of You," "Learn to Fly" and "All My Life."
Unfortunately, as fun as the segment looked, the bandmates found the filming of it a bit "uncomfortable."
"By hour three in dude’s car it got less fun,” guitarist Pat Smear told NMEin an interview released on Friday. "It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Center, that felt like we were done, but it was like 'this is halfway.'"
Frontman Dave Grohl admitted that shooting the segment was "a little uncomfortable," adding that he didn't doubt Corden was a music fanatic but didn't enjoy singing his own songs.
"Oh he definitely is [a music lover],” Grohl expressed. "And he’s a very nice guy. But y'know, I don’t mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or The O2, but if I had to sing you a song right now I’d be too embarrassed."
The bandmates also agreed that they wouldn't have minded "singing other people's songs."
"I could do that all day," added Grohl. "We did The Ramones, and Rick Astley, but they didn’t use it. I don’t know why."
While the Foo Fighters didn't have the time of their lives, fans enjoyed watching the segment. Their "Carpool Karaoke" video already has more than 6.5 million views and counting.
