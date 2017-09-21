Foo Fighters Have a 'Full Circle' Moment With James Corden on 'Carpool Karaoke'

James Corden was the seventh member of the Foo Fighters ...if only for a moment.

The band rocked out with the Late Late Show host on "Carpool Karaoke" on Wednesday and also had a revelation while talking about how they became one the biggest rock groups in the world.

Nate Mendel, the bassist for Foo Fighters, was one of the first to join the band and recalled to frontman Dave Grohl, "The first time we jammed, I was playing on a karaoke machine in your living room."