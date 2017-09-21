Foo Fighters Have a 'Full Circle' Moment With James Corden on 'Carpool Karaoke'
James Corden was the seventh member of the Foo Fighters ...if only for a moment.
The band rocked out with the Late Late Show host on "Carpool Karaoke" on Wednesday and also had a revelation while talking about how they became one the biggest rock groups in the world.
Nate Mendel, the bassist for Foo Fighters, was one of the first to join the band and recalled to frontman Dave Grohl, "The first time we jammed, I was playing on a karaoke machine in your living room."
Calling out that the group was now on "Carpool Karaoke," Grohl exclaimed, "Full circle!"
In fact, Grohl was full of one-liners while singing his hits. "I've never done that in a car before," he quipped following a spirited air drum performance of "Best of You."
After crooning "The Sky Is a Neighborhood," Mendel announced, "There's a lot of words in that song!"
Grohl responded, "I worked really hard on that song, you guys!"
Then it was Corden's turn to bring the jokes. The 39-year-old TV star admitted that he'd never played drums before but was confident that he would be a natural with the sticks.
"Because what is drumming? It's a feeling," he quipped.
Putting his money where he mouth is, Corden pulled into a Guitar Center and challenged Grohl, who was the drummer for Nirvana, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins to a drum-off.
After attempting to play the percussion instrument, Corden was soon forced to admit that he was "wrong."
"Drumming is more than a feeling," he said with a laugh. "I really wrote a check that my butt couldn't cash."
Corden was, however, a pretty great Foo Fighter frontman. "You see, you should be a singer of a band," Grohl insisted. "You just were!"
"Carpool Karaoke" is always a good time but there was one guest that Corden told ET left him "depressed" because they had too much fun.
