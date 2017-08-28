Former 'Bachelorette' Emily Maynard Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4 -- See the Pics!
Emily Maynard is baby bumpin'!
The former Bachelorette confirmed on Instagram that she is expecting baby No. 4, her third child with husband Tyler Johnson.
"Way too many tacos at lunch," she captioned a video that showcased her growing belly. "Seriously though, as scared as I am to have three under three, I'm so grateful God picked me to be the mommy to my kids and we can't wait for number four to get here!"
Maynard added, "My little tribe can't wait to meet their new brother or sister (it's a surprise!) in the next couple of weeks!"
Fans speculated that the couple had another baby on the way after Maynard posted an Instagram pic earlier this week in which she appeared to be sporting a sizable baby bump.
On Sunday, Johnson posted a video of Maynard rocking her burgeoning belly alongside one of their sons.
Maynard, who wed Johnson in June 2014, is already mom to 12-year-old daughter Ricki (whose father is late race car driver Ricky Hendrick), and sons 2-year-old Jennings and 11-month old Gibson.
ET caught up with the blonde beauty last December, when she opened up about giving birth to her sons so close together.
"The third [child] has been the hardest adjustment, I would have to say," she shared. "They're 14 months apart. Jennings took his first consecutive 10 steps in the hospital right after I had Gibson. The day I went to the hospital, he starts walking. I'm like, 'No! Please no! I'm not ready!'"
ET has reached out to Maynard for comment.