Former 'Bachelorette' Emily Maynard Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4 -- See the Pics!

Maynard, who wed Johnson in June 2014, is already mom to 12-year-old daughter Ricki (whose father is late race car driver Ricky Hendrick), and sons 2-year-old Jennings and 11-month old Gibson.

ET caught up with the blonde beauty last December, when she opened up about giving birth to her sons so close together.

"The third [child] has been the hardest adjustment, I would have to say," she shared. "They're 14 months apart. Jennings took his first consecutive 10 steps in the hospital right after I had Gibson. The day I went to the hospital, he starts walking. I'm like, 'No! Please no! I'm not ready!'"

