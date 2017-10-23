Former 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Headed to Broadway -- Get Details on Her Holiday Show! (Exclusive)

Bristowe will be hosting the show and even joining the cast -- which will include stars from American Idol, The Voice, America's Got Talent and YouTube -- to sing in a few musical numbers. She will also be recording a live version of her podcast with special guests while in NYC.

"It's a big deal!" she marveled. "I get to go do a show, every single night on Broadway... it's a family holiday show, every night in New York!"

Bristowe's fiance, Shawn Booth, joined her for Tuesday's podcast, and while he admitted he's "not a big city guy," he was totally supportive of her exciting announcement. "That is very, very exciting. Cheers, babe. Proud of you."

Check it out the announcement in the video below!