Former 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Headed to Broadway -- Get Details on Her Holiday Show! (Exclusive)
Bachelor Nation fave Kaitlyn Bristowe is headed to Broadway!
The former Bachelorette announced on the Tuesday episode of her podcast, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, that she will be making her debut on the Great White Way in a special holiday show called Home for the Holidays at the August Wilson Theatre in November and December.
"If you had asked me when I was little, like, 'Imagine you were on Broadway,' I'd be like, 'Yeah, right.'" the reality star gushed. "I grew up dancing and singing and I just love everything about that."
EXCLUSIVE: Kaitlyn Bristowe Weighs in on 'Bachelor' Nation Breakups: 'Many Couples Won't Work in This World'
Bristowe will be hosting the show and even joining the cast -- which will include stars from American Idol, The Voice, America's Got Talent and YouTube -- to sing in a few musical numbers. She will also be recording a live version of her podcast with special guests while in NYC.
"It's a big deal!" she marveled. "I get to go do a show, every single night on Broadway... it's a family holiday show, every night in New York!"
Bristowe's fiance, Shawn Booth, joined her for Tuesday's podcast, and while he admitted he's "not a big city guy," he was totally supportive of her exciting announcement. "That is very, very exciting. Cheers, babe. Proud of you."
Check it out the announcement in the video below!