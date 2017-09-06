Former 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals She Didn't Want Nick Viall in Her Final 2
Kaitlyn Bristowe is letting fans in on a "big secret."
The former Bachelorette revealed on her podcast, Off the Vine, on Tuesday, that she didn't want Nick Viall as one of her final two suitors on her season of the show.
"I knew it was going to be Shawn [Booth], and in the last little while -- oh, this is a big secret -- I wanted my final two to be Ben [Higgins] and Shawn," Bristowe, who is still engaged to Booth, confessed. Higgins instead placed third.
According to Bristowe, she wasn't trying to eliminate Viall sooner because she didn't like him. In fact, it was the opposite.
"I wanted my final two to be Ben and Shawn because I knew I would hurt Nick," she explained. "But I couldn't because then apparently it would've been boring, my season, and at that point I was like, 'Whatever, it was going to be Shawn.'"
Bristowe, whose guest on Tuesday's episode was former Bachelorette Jillian Harris, told ET in June that her podcast would definitely be "unfiltered."
"The whole thing with my podcast is, I just like hanging out with people, and drinking wine and just having conversation and being unfiltered," she said at the time.
"[I spill secrets about The Bachelorette] every time!" she added. "I don't mean to, and every time I'm like, 'Oops!'"
Viall, of course, went on to become the Bachelor in 2017 (and compete on Dancing With the Stars), but split with his final pick, Vanessa Grimaldi, last month.
As Bristowe noted in June, Bachelor relationships don't seem to do well when reality TV is involved after the proposal. "So many couples won't work in this world," she said, citing the breakup of Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, who starred in their own Freeform show, as an example.
