Former Boston TV News Anchor Claims Kevin Spacey Sexually Assaulted Her Son

Former television news anchor Heather Unruh claims actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son, CBS Boston reports.

During a news conference on Wednesday morning, with attorney Mitchell Garabedian, Unruh alleged the assault happened in July 2016 on Nantucket when her son was drunk at the Club Car restaurant.

Fighting back tears, she said her son was a "starstruck, straight, 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator, or that he was about to become his next victim."