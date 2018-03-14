Former Disney Heartthrob Ross Lynch to Play Harvey Kinkle in Netflix's 'Sabrina' Reboot

Netflix has officially found its Harvey Kinkle.

The streaming service confirmed to ET on Wednesday that Ross Lynch will be taking on the beloved role of the heartthrob (aka the love of Sabrina Spellman's life!) in their upcoming, untitled Sabrina, the Teenage Witch reboot.

Based on the Archie Comics novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the new Harvey that Lynch will portray in the series is described as "the prince charming of this dark fairy tale ... the son of a coal miner, a dreamboat and a dreamer, completely unaware of the dark forces conspiring to keep him and Sabrina apart." Nate Richert originally played the character in the '90s sitcom that starred Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina.

Lynch joins previously announced cast members Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina, Miranda Otto as Sabrina's Aunt Zelda, Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, Chance Perdomo as Sabrina's cousin Ambrose, Jaz Sinclair as Sabrina’s best friend Rosalind, Michelle Gomez as Sabrina’s possessed teacher Mary Wardell, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood and Bronson Pinchot as principal George Hawthorne.

The one-hour drama has been picked up for 20 episodes. It was originally developed as a spinoff of Riverdale, a fellow Archie Comics series. ET confirmed that the series had moved from The CW to Netflix last December.

Lynch first rose to fame for his starring roles as Austin Moon on Disney's Austin & Ally and Brady in the Teen Beach Movie franchise. He most recently portrayed serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 2017's My Friend Dahmer. Aside from acting, Lynch also keeps busy with his pop-rock band, R5, made up of his siblings, Riker, Rydel and Rocky, and their best friend, Ratliff.

ET spoke with Lynch last November, where he opened up about shedding his Disney Channel image. "Honestly, if you would have told me when I was on Austin & Ally that I was going to play Jeffrey Dahmer, I would have been like, 'No way,'" he shared. "But anything's possible!"

Hear more from the exclusive chat in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Miranda Otto Joins Netflix's 'Sabrina' Series as Aunt Zelda

Kiernan Shipka to Star in Netflix's 'Sabrina' Series

'My Friend Dahmer' Star Ross Lynch on Leaving Disney Channel to Play a Serial Killer (Exclusive)

Related Gallery