Former Disney Star Adam Hicks Arrested on Suspicion of Multiple Armed Street Robberies

Former Disney Channel star Adam Hicks has been arrested on suspicion of multiple armed street robberies.



The 25-year-old actor allegedly committed four or five armed robberies in Burbank, California, Wednesday morning with a 23-year-old female, Danni Tamburo, a spokesperson for the Burbank police department tells ET. Both were arrested at 2 p.m.



Hicks is being held on a $350,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.



The Las Vegas, Nevada, native has two prior arrests on his record, TMZ reports. He was arrested for battery last September, just two months after he was arrested for firing a gun. The district attorney rejected both cases for insufficient evidence.



Hicks appeared on Disney shows like Zeke and Luther and Pair of Kings, but was best known for his role as Wen in Lemonade Mouth, an original TV movie released by the network in 2011. He recently appeared on Hulu's Freakish with fellow Disney star Leo Howard.

