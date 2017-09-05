Former 'DWTS' Pro Anna Trebunskaya Welcomes Baby No. 2

ET caught up with Trebunskaya just last week, where she revealed that she and her longtime boyfriend, Nevin Millan, were in "nesting mode" -- and were planning an at-home delivery.

"I'm very excited to have a little guy in the family, but also a little bit nervous," Trebunskaya, who is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Amalya, expressed. "Boys are just different from girls. They tend to be more energetic and adventurous. Nevin and I are looking forward to meeting our boy and getting to know him. It's great to have a balance of both daughter and son and we are very grateful to experience that.”