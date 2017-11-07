Former MLB Star Roy Halladay Dies in Plane Crash at Age 40

Many in professional baseball and beyond took to social media to express their grief over Halladay's death, including the two teams he played for during his career, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies.

"The Toronto Blue Jays Organization is overcome by grief with the tragic loss of one of the franchise's greatest and most respected players, but even better human being," the Blue Jays tweeted. "It is impossible to express what he has meant to this franchise, this city, and its fans. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."