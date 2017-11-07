Former MLB Star Roy Halladay Dies in Plane Crash at Age 40
Baseball lost a legend too soon.
Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay died at age 40 on Tuesday after crashing his plane into the Gulf of Mexico near Holiday, Florida, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco confirmed in a press conference.
Just last month, Halladay shared a picture of his new plane on Twitter, writing, "I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better than my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft."
Many in professional baseball and beyond took to social media to express their grief over Halladay's death, including the two teams he played for during his career, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies.
"The Toronto Blue Jays Organization is overcome by grief with the tragic loss of one of the franchise's greatest and most respected players, but even better human being," the Blue Jays tweeted. "It is impossible to express what he has meant to this franchise, this city, and its fans. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."
"We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay's untimely death," the Phillies tweeted. "There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass along our condolences to Brandy, Ryan and Braden."
"We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40," the MLB's Twitter account shared.
Toronto native NBA star Tristan Thompson tweeted, "RIP Roy Halladay.. a Toronto legend! Growing up I used to love watching Doc play, sad day for Toronto sports fans."
"God damn't, No! Roy Halladay, one of the most dominant pitchers to ever toe the rubber and always generous to his legion of fans. RIP," Miles Teller mourned.
"In shock over the terrible news about Roy Halladay... a pitcher I grew up admiring & rooting for. Praying for his family & friends. #RIPDoc," Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim star Mike Trout wrote on Twitter.
RIP Roy Halladay.