Former Vice President Joe Biden Chokes Up While Talking About His Late Son Beau -- See the Emotional Clip

Biden also reveals that he got advice from former President Barack Obama while writing the book, but it was his other son, Hunter, who helped him focus the story.

"I say to my son, 'Well, Beau said this to me.' He said, 'Dad, he couldn't have said that. He couldn't speak for the last two months. He had that tube down his throat, Dad.' What you find yourself doing is putting the really bad, bad memories out of your mind," he says. "You want to look at them, I want to think of them as this beautiful kid in the back of the book, or strong Major in the United States Army, or the guy introducing me at the National Convention. But it was a catharsis in the sense that I wanted to be completely honest, but not maudlin."

"What [Beau] kept saying was, 'Promise me, Dad, that I'm going to be alright no matter what happens. But Dad, give me your word as a Biden, promise me you'll be alright. Promise me, Dad,'" Biden reveals of the book's title. "What he meant was he was worried, not that I would give up on the family, but that I'd withdraw, and not continue to fight for the things that I'm passionate about."

"That's the essence of the book, Promise Me, Dad," he emotionally concluded. "And I'm trying to keep his promise."