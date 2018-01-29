'The Four' Judge Charlie Walk Accused of Sexual Harassment in Open Letter

Charlie Walk has been accused of sexual misconduct.

The Republic Records Group president -- who is currently a judge on Fox's reality-competition singing show, The Four -- was accused by Life Lab founder Tristan Cooperman of alleged sexual harassment while she worked for him in the past.

"You gave me a fancy office, an assistant and a budget. You took me backstage to shows and got me private meet ‘n greets with the likes of Prince. You gave me opportunities beyond my wildest imagination," Cooperman alleged in an open letter on her website. "But you also made me feel sick to my stomach almost everyday."

"For a year I shuddered at the idea of being called into your office, where you would stealthily close the door and make lewd comments about my body and share your fantasies of having sex with me. I was 27," she claimed.

She went on to accuse Walk of at one point pushing her into his bedroom.

"There was that event at your swank pad when you actually cornered me and pushed me into your bedroom and onto your bed," she alleged. "The bed you shared with your wife… your wife who was in the room next door. You being drunk and me being 6 inches taller was my saving grace."

Read Coopersmith's whole post here.



In a statement given to ET on Monday night, Walk denied any wrongdoings.



"It is very upsetting to learn of this untrue allegation made by someone who worked with me 15 years ago, without incident," he said. "There has never been a single HR claim against me at any time during my 25+ year career, spanning three major companies. I have consistently been a supporter of the women's movement and this is the first time I have ever heard of this or any other allegation -- and it is false."

Walk worked for Epic Records, part of Sony, from 2005 through 2008. In 2013, he joined Republic, which reps a deep roster of artists including Ariana Grande, Drake and The Weeknd.

A spokesperson for Universal Music Group, of which Republic is a division, told ET in a statement, "While it appears this blog post relates to the period prior to Mr. Walk’s appointment to his position at Republic Records, we take the allegations very seriously and intend to conduct a full and complete review of this matter."

Fox Broadcasting Company, which airs The Four, gave a similar statement to ET, saying, “We have only recently learned of these past allegations regarding Mr. Walk. We are currently reviewing this matter and are committed to fostering a safe environment on all of our shows."



Sony had no comment.

