Fox Sets O.J. Simpson 'Lost Confession' Special Against ABC's 'American Idol' Debut

Fox is making a splash the night ABC launches American Idol, airing a two-hour O.J. Simpson special with limited interruptions from a never-before-aired interview from 2006.

In O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?, hosted by newswoman Soledad O'Brien, Simpson sits down with Judith Regan for what Fox is calling "a wide-ranging, no-holds-barred interview," where he "gives a shocking hypothetical account of the events that occurred on the night his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were brutally murdered."

According to the description of the special, Simpson "offers a detailed -- and disturbing -- description of what might have happened on that fateful night of June 12, 1994."

In the announcement, Fox claims that the interview tapes had been "lost" for "over a decade." Simpson, then 58 years old, answers questions about what's been called "The Trial of the Century," where a jury acquitted him in 1995 of murder.

Fox says that the two-hour special will also feature public service announcements on domestic violence awareness throughout the broadcast. Additionally, O'Brien, along with a panel of analysts, will discuss the interview, providing analysis and context for the previously unseen footage.

ET has learned that learned that both the Brown and Goldman families are supportive of the project and that Simpson will not be profiting from the special.

Watch a sneak peek below.

O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? premieres Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. American Idol launches that same date and time on ABC.

