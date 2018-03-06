Frances McDormand's Alleged Oscar Thief Charged With Felony Grand Theft

Terry Bryant has been charged.

The man who is alleged to have stolen Frances McDormand's Best Actress Oscar statuette for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was charged with one felony count of grand theft of property exceeding $950 on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office tells ET.

The case remains under investigation by the LAPD. Bryant, who prosecutors allege was seen taking McDormand's award at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Ball, faces a maximum sentence of three years in county jail if convicted as charged. Prosecutors are requesting bail to be set at $20,000. Bryant's arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Earlier on Tuesday, the LAPD told ET that Bryant remained in jail and had yet to post bail.

Additionally, on Tuesday, one of Bryant’s extended family members, who asked not to be identified, told ET that he was saddened to hear the news of Bryant’s arrest.

“I don't know if it was because he wanted attention,” the family member said. “I pray that he learns his lesson and I pray that he'll tell people he's sorry for what he's done and that he means it. That's where my heart is for him.”

“I want him to apologize to [McDormand]," the family member added. "I want him to apologize to the industry who has given him access. I want him to apologize to the family because we were looking up to him.”

The family member also stated that Bryant is a good person, and despite losing his parents at a young age, "wasn't a troubled man."

"He was involved in the church, trying to get his life together and refocus. And the sad thing, next thing I know, my wife told me about the news,” the relative said. "That hurt … I love that man. I’m just frustrated."

