Frances McDormand's Oscar Was Reportedly Stolen -- But She Has It Back Now

Frances McDormand had quite the night on Oscar Sunday.

McDormand won Best Actress for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, but ended up being separated from her Oscar at the Governors Awards ball. Luckily, her rep later confirmed that she was able to recover her golden statue!

According to USA Today, the actress was seen "crying emotionally" outside the Governors Awards ball and eventually gave up the search for her missing Oscar -- which was engraved with her name at the ball -- and left the party with her husband, filmmaker Joel Coen. However, her representative tells the outlet that she has since been reunited with her Oscar.

"Fran and Oscar are happily reunited and are enjoying an In-N-Out burger together," her rep said in a statement.

TMZ reports that a man stole McDormand's Oscar from her table, and was arrested and booked on felony grand theft.

ET has reached out to McDormand's rep.

The 60-year-old actress is being praised for her powerful speech on Sunday, which advocated for gender and racial equality in hiring on movie sets. In a memorable moment, McDormand asked all the female nominees in every category to stand up with her.

"OK, look around everybody," she said. "Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed."

