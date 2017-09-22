Francia Raisa Reveals Scars From Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant While Working Out: ‘Happy to Be Back’
Francia Raisa’s life is returning to normal. The 29-year-old actress made headlines earlier this month when it was revealed that she had donated her kidney to her longtime friend, Selena Gomez.
On Thursday, Raisa shared a video of herself at the gym in a grey sports bra and matching leggings, lifting weights.
“Happy to be back,” she captioned the video of herself working out her arms.
The clip shows Raisa’s small scars on her abdomen from her transplant surgery this summer.
Gomez, 25, previously shared a touching tribute to her pal, showing the two of them lying side-by-side in their hospital beds after the surgery.
“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me,” the “Fetish” singer wrote at the time. “I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”
Raisa also opened up about the experience on Instagram, writing, “I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process.”
Raisa had several TV movies come out this year in addition to her role on Netflix’s Dear White People. For more on the friends, watch the clip below!