Frank Ocean Turns 30 With Epic Drag Birthday Bash -- and Then Keeps the Party Going: Pics!
Frank Ocean did not waste his dirty 30!
The Blonde singer threw a spectacular drag bash for his birthday over Halloween weekend that was clearly so fun, they had to keep things going!
Ocean stepped out at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, California, to continue his birthday celebration with an intimate dinner, an eyewitness tells ET. According to the eyewitness, Ocean wore a "Read My Lips" T-shirt, while he and his guests enjoyed Mexican cuisine, including the restaurant's signature Churro Ice Cream Sandwich.
Over the weekend, Ocean strutted his stuff alongside drag queen Gia Gunn, while rocking incredible sparkly pants.
Check out the social media posts below for some of the best moments.
Frank Ocean, you make 30 look so good!
