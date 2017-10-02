Frankie Muniz Teases Boy Band-Themed Dance for 'DWTS' and the Advice He Received From Nick Lachey (Exclusive)

#TeamFranneyPack is coming off a stellar week, as the two were on top of the leaderboard after their Latin Night routine last Tuesday. Muniz said that even though he's had a few days to take it all in, it's "still insane."



"I went into this with zero expectation," he said. "I didn't want to embarrass myself … I've never danced, I'm afraid to dance in front of people, so this is really out of my element. But I've grown to love dancing so much and with Witney, my partner, we're having so much fun."



"I love it," he added, "so I'm glad it's showing and hopefully people will keep voting, so I can keep going because I don't want to stop anytime soon. I really do love it."



And although he's loving the experience, Muniz said all of the intense rehearsals have taken a toll on him, both mentally and physically.



"I love it and I want it, so I don't care," he exclaimed. "I'm putting in the work all day, non-stop. Literally [today], I started at 4:30 a.m. this morning, came straight from rehearsal to [this event]. Like, no break, but it's fine because you get so much satisfaction once you do the dance and once you get it."



"I'm struggling a little this week," he continued. "After last week, being [on] kind of such a high, I don't… I'm just trying to warn you, you know, it's not going so well for me."