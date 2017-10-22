Freddie Highmore Is Having a Quarter-Life Crisis in Trailer for Rom-Com 'Almost Friends' (Exclusive)

In the rom-com, written and directed by Jake Goldberger, Craig falls for the local barista (played by Lady Bird's Odeya Rush, seen above in an exclusive poster for the film), receives some sound advice from his best friend (Haley Joel Osment) and some not so great advice from his ne'er-do-well dad (Christopher Meloni).

Here is the official synopsis:

"Once a promising young chef, Charlie is now an unmotivated twenty-something who lives at home with his mom and stepfather while working at a small movie theatre and living vicariously through his best friend, Ben. His life takes an unpredictable turn however, when he finds himself falling for local barista Amber. Problem is, Amber has her own distractions -- her mooching roommate, a track star boyfriend and steadfast plans to move to New York City. On top of that, Charlie's estranged father unexpectedly re-enters his life just as he begins to take a long, hard look at where he's going and who he wants to be. With conflict after conflict piling on, will Charlie reach his tipping point or will he finally find the path forward?"

Almost Friends arrives in theaters and On Demand on Nov. 17.