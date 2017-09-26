A Fresh-Faced Lindsay Lohan Stuns on the Cover of 'L'Officiel Spain'
Lindsay Lohan is a fresh-faced beauty!
The 31-year-old actress stuns on the cover ofL'OfficielSpain's October issue, reminding fans that she's still got it going on.
Wearing a pink leather and brown suede Prada jacket with red beaded fringe, LiLo sports natural makeup and loose waves for the magazine's "Red Alert" issue.
EXCLUSIVE: Tyra Banks Gives Update on 'Life Size 2', Thinks Lindsay Lohan 'Is Excited to Come Back'
Lohan has been keeping busy, getting back into the acting game and starring in the British Sky U.K. channel comedy Sick Note. Earlier this year, she also launched a lifestyle website called Preemium, which gives fans an exclusive look into her life, as well as provides beauty, fashion and shopping guides.
In August, ET caught up with Tyra Banks, who updated fans on getting Lohan back for a guest role in the Life Size sequel.
"I've been hitting up Miss Lindsay Lohan in her DMs, like, 'You in, boo?' and I think she is excited to come back."
