A Fresh-Faced Lindsay Lohan Stuns on the Cover of 'L'Officiel Spain'

Lohan has been keeping busy, getting back into the acting game and starring in the British Sky U.K. channel comedy Sick Note. Earlier this year, she also launched a lifestyle website called Preemium, which gives fans an exclusive look into her life, as well as provides beauty, fashion and shopping guides.

In August, ET caught up with Tyra Banks, who updated fans on getting Lohan back for a guest role in the Life Size sequel.

"I've been hitting up Miss Lindsay Lohan in her DMs, like, 'You in, boo?' and I think she is excited to come back."

