'Friday' Singer Rebecca Black Pens Essay on Bullying: 'I Wasn't Sure I Would Survive'

It's been seven years since Rebecca Black released her song, "Friday," but the pain from the bullying she received as a 13-year-old hasn't left her.

In an essay for NBC News' Think that was published on Friday, Black reflected on the dark side of her shot to stardom in 2011, admitting that "the onslaught of negative attention I received was so sudden and so intense that I wasn’t sure I would survive."

Black wrote that she was already bullied by her classmates before being bombarded with death threat by online trolls, and the additional bullying caused her to leave school and be homeschooled by her mother.