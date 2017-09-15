'Fuller House' Debuts Season 3 Trailer on 30th Anniversary of Original Series

"Sometimes it just hits me how amazing it is that we all still live together," D.J. Tanner (Cameron Candace Bure) exclaims.



"And what's really crazy is that we're still in the house we all grew up in," adds Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin). "What are the odds?"



Along with their BFF, Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), the girls then marvel over how much has changed over the past 30 years. Like the fact that Stephanie fell in love with Kimmy's brother, or that D.J. would be a bridesmaid in Steve's wedding.



And one of the best parts of the trailer?



When John Stamos exclaims, "Uncle Jesse's here!" followed by entrances from Joey (Dave Coulier) and Danny (Bob Saget).



