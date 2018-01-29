'Fuller House' Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

Fuller House gets a fourth season!

The Full House spinoff has been renewed for season four, a Netflix rep confirms to ET. The news comes after season three ended on a bit of a cliffhanger. Kimmy successfully became Stephanie and Jimmy's surrogate, and Danny, Jesse, Becky and Joey moved back to San Francisco.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with Jodie Sweetin and Candance Cameron Bure earlier this month, where they confessed that waiting to be picked up for another season was "killing" them, but opened up about where they'd like to see the show go in the future.

"I think it's gonna be a really fun storyline if Kimmy winds up pregnant and we go through this whole journey together. I think Stephanie and Kimmy's relationship and their journey as friends has been something really fun to do in this new series, and so I think it'll bring them closer together," Sweetin said. "If we come back for season four, I think fans are gonna love seeing Stephanie and Kimmy have to come together and bond."

Bure, meanwhile, would like to see a new character join the show in season four -- played by her daughter, Natasha Bure!

"I think if you're on, you should be a singer on it," she told her daughter. "Maybe you could be with Jodie's character, or maybe you could be some high school girl that Jackson has a crush on, like the older woman."

See more in the video below.

