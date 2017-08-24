'Fuller House' Stars John Stamos and Lori Loughlin Have a 'Frozen' Sing-Along That's Just Too Cute
John Stamos and Lori Loughlin really know their Disney tunes.
On Thursday, the 54-year-old actor shared a video of himself lip-syncing to Frozen's "Love Is an Open Door" song alongside his onscreen wife while on set of their Netflix series Fuller House. "Frozen in time w/ @loriloughlin," he captioned the adorable performance.
The video begins with just Stamos in the frame, mouthing Hans' lyrics: "It's amazing we finish each other's..."
That's when Loughlin jumps out from behind the door and delivers Anna's line: "Sandwiches!"
The two then lip-sync together: "I've never met someone who thinks so much like me! Jinx. Jinx again!"
While Stamos clearly gets along with his onscreen main squeeze, he told ET back in March that he sometimes thinks that his Fuller House co-stars like his girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh, more than him.
"They're like, 'Is Caitlin coming?'" he quipped. "'We don't care about you, is Caitlin coming?'"
"We love Caitlin. She's great. We do game nights at their house," agreed Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stamos' niece on the show. "We really like them."
