Funeral Arrangements Set For Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan in Singer's Native Ireland

Final arrangements have been made for Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of the Cranberries, according to the singer's rep.

O'Riordan will lie in public repose on Jan. 21 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Limerick, Ireland. A service for family and close friends will follow the next day from 4 to 8 p.m. at Cross's Funeral Home in Ballyneety, Ireland.

A funeral mass will be on Jan. 23 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Ailbes' Church, followed by a private burial with family members.

O'Riordan, 46, died suddenly on Jan. 15 in London, England, where she was mixing a recently recorded album for the band D.A.R.K., which the Irish singer joined in 2014. Her representatives have said she was also expecting to meet with the Cranberries' record label, BMG to discuss the release of a new studio album they had been working on.

Initial reports from authorities indicated that they were not treating her death as suspicious. The inquest into the cause of her death has been delayed until April 3, pending further tests, according to London authorities. Arrangements were still being made Friday to bring the singer back to Ireland.

Watch below for a look back at O'Riordan's life.

