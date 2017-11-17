Gabby Douglas Apologizes After Simone Biles Reacts to Her Telling Aly Raisman Women Should 'Dress Modestly'

Gabby Douglas is taking back her controversial comments she made on social media on Friday.

The 21-year-old gymnast issued an apology after Simone Biles called her out for telling their former USA Olympic Gymnastics competitor Aly Raisman that it's a woman's "responsibility" to "dress modestly" after Raisman spoke out about women being victim-shamed.

"Just because a woman does a sexy photoshoot or wears a sexy outfit does not give a man the right to shame her or not believe her when she comes forward about sexual abuse,” Raisman wrote in her post. "What is wrong with some of you? AND when a woman dresses sexy it does not give a man the right to sexually abuse her EVER."

Douglas replied to Raisman, saying in a now-deleted tweet, "However it is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. Dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd."