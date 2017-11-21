Gabby Douglas Claims She Was Also Abused by Former Olympics Team Doctor

Days after she apologized for her response to Team USA teammate Aly Raisman about sexual abuse victims, Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas has revealed in an Instagram post that she was also abused by former team doctor Larry Nassar.

"I didn't publicly share my experiences as well as many other things because, for years, we were conditioned to stay silent and, honestly, some things were extremely painful," Douglas wrote, as transcribed by Sports Illustrated. "I wholeheartedly support my teammates for coming forward with what happened to them."

On Friday, Douglas had tweeted in response to Raisman's revelation that she had been abused by Nassar, suggesting that "dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd." The comments elicited backlash from both Raisman and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, but now Douglas, on Instagram and Twitter, says that she reacted irresponsibly to a situation that also affected her: