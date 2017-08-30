Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Gush About Third Wedding Anniversary: 'I Fall Deeper in Love With You'

"3 years ago I married my best friend!!! 3 years later...It's one of thee best decision I've made to date," Wade captioned a video of images from their wedding day. "I wanna thank you for growing with me and helping me grow into the man I wanna be. I still have so many levels to go but that's only because I wanna be so much more for you and our kids."

"We live life by OUR own rules and I love that about US. So here's to another 57 years of happiness!!!" he concluded, before sharing a sweet black-and-white throwback pic. "#after57moreyearswebothwouldhavehadenough #ourlifeourway #TheWades."