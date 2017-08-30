Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Gush About Third Wedding Anniversary: 'I Fall Deeper in Love With You'
Happy anniversary, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade!
The cute couple celebrated three years of wedded bliss on Wednesday with adorable posts honoring their special day.
"3 years ago I married my best friend!!! 3 years later...It's one of thee best decision I've made to date," Wade captioned a video of images from their wedding day. "I wanna thank you for growing with me and helping me grow into the man I wanna be. I still have so many levels to go but that's only because I wanna be so much more for you and our kids."
"We live life by OUR own rules and I love that about US. So here's to another 57 years of happiness!!!" he concluded, before sharing a sweet black-and-white throwback pic. "#after57moreyearswebothwouldhavehadenough #ourlifeourway #TheWades."
"Someone told me that if our wedding was any indication of how our marriage would go, there would be a lot of happiness in our future...And he ain't never lied!" Union wrote alongside a snippet of the same video Wade shared. "8-30-2014 was the 1st step and we keep on steppin! Every day I think there's no way I could love you any more than I did the day before, but I fall deeper in love with you each morning."
"Thank you for your belief that we were both capable of evolution and committing to be your best self for our family. Loving u poopy💩! 😍😙🤗 #3," she added.
