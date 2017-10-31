Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Show Off Their Moves While Dressed as Milli Vanilli for Halloween -- Watch!
There’s no dancing with a devil this Halloween for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.
The couple instead dressed up as R&B duo Milli Vanilli and nailed it with their on-point jackets, dreadlock wigs and moves!
After containing their giggles, the 45-year-old actress and 35-year-old basketballer, pulled their best actions for the act’s 1988 hit, “Girl You Know It’s True,” while clutching GRAMMYs.
“Lost rehearsal footage of Milli Vanilli,” Union captioned a clip of the fun on Twitter.
Wade also shared the video, humorously adding, “But I got ALL the tapes.”
