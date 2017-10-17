Gabrielle Union Gets Candid About Sexual Assault, Her Prenup Negotiations With Dwyane Wade (Exclusive)

Gabrielle Union isn't holding back.

The 44-year-old actress opens up about everything in her new book, We're Going to Need More Wine, and did the same while chatting with ET's Kevin Frazier in New York City on Monday -- starting with Mayim Bialik's recent op-ed in response to the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

"The night I was raped, I had on a tunic and leggings. I was dressed very modestly and I was still raped at gunpoint," Union said, fighting back at Bialik's piece, which suggested that women should dress modestly as a way to combat sexual harassment. "The idea that your clothing should somehow indicate whether you're the right kind of girl or whether you are deserving of sexual violence or not is incredibly dangerous."

"Your clothing isn't going to make or break whether or not it can happen to you. Your race, religion, height, weight, hairstyle, none of those things makes a difference because at the end of the day, sexual violence isn't about sex, it's about violence and power," she added. "People who talk about wearing modest clothing sure aren't modest about that."