Gabrielle Union Painfully Recounts Her Struggle to Have Kids, Says She's Had '8 or 9 Miscarriages'

Gabrielle Union says it was not until she became a stepmom that she realized she wanted children.

In excerpts given to People from the 44-year-old actress' memoir, We're Going to Need More Wine, Union opens up about her and husband Dwyane Wade's heartbreaking struggle to have children of their own and the lengths she's gone to in trying to conceive.

"I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” she writes. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant -- I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle."