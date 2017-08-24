Gabrielle Union Shares Sexy Bikini Pics During PDA-Filled Anniversary Trip With Husband Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union can't keep her hands off her man -- and we can't blame her!
The Being Mary Jane star and her husband, Dwyane Wade, are enjoying the sun and sand in Mykonos, Greece, and they haven't been shy about PDA while on vacation.
Union posted a sweet shot on Thursday of her and her hubby embracing in the water, which she posted to Instagram with three heart emojis.
Wade was clearly excited to be on a European getaway, posting his own smoldering shirtless shot that showed off his killer abs along with the caption, "I've decided to go on a LIVING spree because I deserve it! #mylifemyway #mykonos#makeyourownway."
The 35-year-old NBA pro can't get enough of his stunning wife, however, also sharing this sweet shot of his "bae" from their "#mykonosnights" on Tueday.
As for Union, she's posted a series of sultry shots from their trip, including this sexy trio of images of herself in a tiny, sporty bright pink bikini.
The husband-and-wife team traveled to Greece as an early third anniversary trip, bringing a few of their closest friends along for the celebration. Union and Wade were married on Aug. 30, 2014.
Their trip hasn't come up all roses, however. While trying to take a sexy snap together at the beginning of their trip, security intervened when they saw Union sitting on her husband's shoulders. "When they don't want you to be great..." the 44-year-old actress joking captioned a video of the incident.
We're not the only ones who think these two make one good-looking, fun-loving couple! Watch the video below to hear Union's take on her husband's best (and very naked) look.