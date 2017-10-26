Gabrielle Union to Star in 'Bad Boys' TV Spinoff

Gabrielle Union has a brand new gig -- but she won't have to do too much to prepare.

The 44-year-old actress will star in a Bad Boys spinoff TV series, starring her character Special Agent Sydney "Syd" Burnett from the movie's 2003 sequel, Deadline reports.

According to the outlet, the untitled show -- produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Doug Belgrad and written by The Blacklist writers-producers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier -- is currently being pitched to TV networks.

Union's character is an undercover operative with the DEA, the sister of Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and romantically involved with Marcus' partner, Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey (Will Smith).