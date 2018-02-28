Gabrielle Union Tears Up After Husband Dwyane Wade Dedicates Season to School Shooting Victim

Dwyane Wade's touching gesture had fans in tears -- including Gabrielle Union.

The 45-year-old actress took to social media to react to her husband paying tribute to Parkland, Florida, shooting victim Joaquin Oliver. The teenager was one of 17 victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School earlier this month, and was buried in a Dwyane Wade jersey.

Wade, clearly affected by Oliver's story, wrote his name on his sneakers and dedicated his entire season to the late student -- before scoring the game-winning shot for the Miami Heat over the Philadelphia 76ers at their game on Tuesday.

"When your dude hits the game winner... @dwyanewade was riding with angels tonight. #JoaquinOliver #HenryThomas #BarbaraJean just WOW!," Union captioned a shot of her reaction to the game on Instagram, before praising her husband on Twitter.

"I'm still shaking... South Florida needed this. Man. I'm tearing up for so many reasons and none basketball related. It's bigger than basketball!" Union replied to Wade's sweet tribute.

I'm still shaking... South Florida needed this. Man. I'm tearing up for so many reasons and none basketball related. It's bigger than basketball! https://t.co/czunINjIEr — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 28, 2018

ET spoke with Wade recently at a screening of his documentary, Shot in the Dark, where he opened up about the Parkland shooting.

"I mean, right away, first thing for me is my heart, my family, our prayers go out to the families that were affected by the terrible incident that happened in our state," he said. "You know, as a parent, when you send your kids to school, that is the place where you’re supposed to be the most confident in sending them, right? It’s supposed to be the safe place. You drop them off and go to work. So it definitely has to be something done about schools and what’s going on."

"My kids’ school immediately got emails sent to them of everything that we’ve done in the past that we’re trying to do now because there definitely has to be a change in the way that we allow people to come into the school and we allow people just to walk on the campus," he added.

Additional reporting by Angelique Jackson.

