Gabrielle Union's Nickname for Dwyane Wade Is ‘Poopy,’ Says Their Sex Life Revolves Around the NBA Season
Gabrielle Union is an open book when it comes to her love life! The 45-year-old actress appeared on Wednesday night’s Watch What Happens Live where she happily answered questions about her marriage to Dwyane Wade.
Describing their romance as “yummy, mysterious, and honest,” she went on to reveal that Wade was the first to say “I love you,” adding, “He did it on accident.”
She revealed that her favorite pet name for her man is “Poopy!”
Union also noted that their sex life revolves around the Cleveland Cavaliers’ season.
“Off-season, it’s a nice time. It’s a good time,” she said, noting that she’s the one who’s more likely to initiate sex.
But when the NBA team is playing, Union noted, “You’ve got to space that out between games.”
Another celebrity couple from the team is Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Union revealed that she saw the pair over the weekend at LeBron James’ Halloween party.
“I wasn’t looking at her belly,” she said of the pregnant reality star. “I was looking at her costume. She went as Khaleesi, he went as Khal Drogo -- Tristan did. They looked gorgeous!”
