Gabrielle Union's Nickname for Dwyane Wade Is ‘Poopy,’ Says Their Sex Life Revolves Around the NBA Season

Gabrielle Union is an open book when it comes to her love life! The 45-year-old actress appeared on Wednesday night’s Watch What Happens Live where she happily answered questions about her marriage to Dwyane Wade.

Describing their romance as “yummy, mysterious, and honest,” she went on to reveal that Wade was the first to say “I love you,” adding, “He did it on accident.”

She revealed that her favorite pet name for her man is “Poopy!”

Union also noted that their sex life revolves around the Cleveland Cavaliers’ season.