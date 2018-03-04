Gael Garcia Bernal Says He’s ‘Beyond’ Nervous to Perform ‘Remember Me’ at the Oscars (Exclusive)

Gael Garcia Bernal is feeling all sorts of emotions.

The 39-year-old actor will be performing the Oscar-nominated song “Remember Me” from the beloved and award-winning animated film, Coco, at the 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

“Oh man, I’m beyond [nervous]. Thanks for reminding me,” Bernal said to ET’s Kevin Frazier, confessing he still hasn’t taken a shot of tequila to calm his nerves. Bernal will take the stage with Natalia LaFourcade and Miguel.

“But, that’s what happens when you’re very nervous, even five shots of tequila just won’t operate,” he said laughing. “Maybe when you’re singing the chanson comes out.”

“I never imagined I would be singing at the Oscars, at all, like ever in my life,” he continued. “I imagine scoring a goal in the World Cup, but never singing at the Oscars.”

“But, now that I’m here, there is something quite magical that I still don’t know how to put it,” he added. “But, I’m very happy with destiny and how it makes things fall into place.”

ET also spoke with Eugenio Derbez, who is presenting the performance for Coco, and he couldn’t help but tip his hat to Bernal.

“He’s not a singer,” Derbez said of Bernal. “So, you need to have some [form of courage] to get in the Oscars and sing a song. But, he’s amazing. I think he’s an amazing actor and he’s going to do great.”

