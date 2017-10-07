Gal Gadot and Kate McKinnon Kiss in 'Wonder Woman'-Inspired 'Saturday Night Live' Sketch
Move over Chris Pine -- there's a new romance in Wonder Woman's life!
Well, sort of. Gal Gadot hosted Saturday Night Livethis week, and in the back half of the show, fans witnessed a steamy lip-lock between the superhero actress and SNL featured player Kate McKinnon.
Needless to say, some fans were pretty stoked:
In the sketch, McKinnon and fellow castmember Aidy Bryan played two lesbian women who somehow washed up on the hidden island of Themyscira, hoping that some of the Amazons -- Wonder Woman in particular -- shared their sexual orientation.
It wasn't the only Wonder Woman-themed moment of the night for Gadot, who was met during her opening monologue with a costume-clad Leslie Jones.
It makes sense that our favorite superhero of 2017 delivered such a super-powered hosting performance!
Gadot's Wonder Woman has inspired more than SNL sketches, however. Watch the video below for the sweet moment the actress shared with a young fan.