Gal Gadot and Leslie Jones Have a 'Wonder Woman' Showdown in Hilarious 'SNL' Monologue -- Watch!
Gal Gadot has some serious super hero competition!
TheWonder Woman star was interrupted during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live by castmember Leslie Jones, who hilariously went toe to toe with the DC character with her own "street performer Wonder Woman" impression.
"I have a lasso that makes people tell you the truth," Gadot said of her Wonder Woman character, to which Jones, replied, "And b**ch, I got vodka."
Watch Gadot's entire monologue below.
MORE: Gal Gadot Tries Her First Reese's Cup, Plays First-Ever Game of Charades on 'The Tonight Show'
As the opening clearly proved, two Wonder Women is better than one!
Sam Smith joined Gadot as musical guest on the late night comedy variety show, which broke from format in it's cold open with an emotional message and performance by Jason Aldean in light of last Sunday's tragic shooting in Las Vegas.
Meanwhile, Gadot's Wonder Woman is inspiring more than just Jones.
Watch the video below to see the sweet moment the Israeli actress shared with a little girl who donned the superhero costume.