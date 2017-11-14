Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins on the Importance of Female Empowerment and 'Wonder Woman 2' (Exclusive)
Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins are a dynamic duo that has taken female empowerment to a new level with their mega-hit Wonder Woman.
The 32-year-old actress and the director know how important it is to continue to support women in Hollywood.
"I think it's incredibly important. I think it always has been, and I think that, listen, everybody needs help getting where they get to, and if other women aren't helping other women, then oftentimes, who is?" Jenkins told ET at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York on Monday night. "So I think it's always important."
Meanwhile, the two ladies have also taken a strong stance again sexual harassment in the industry, especially when moving forward with Wonder Woman 2.
Last week, it was reported that Gadot would boycott the sequel if the film's producer, Brett Ratner -- who was accused of sexual assault by Olivia Munn and five other actresses -- was involved. She also backed out of an awards dinner honoring Ratner last month.
"Look, there's been a lot written about how I feel and my views about this topic, and everyone knows how I feel about it," Gadot told ET at the Justice League premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. "And the truth is there's so many people involved in making this movie and they all have echoed the same sentiments."
After the allegations against Ratner surfaced, he released a statement saying he was "stepping away" from any projects he'd been working on with Warner Bros. "until these personal issues are resolved."
Meanwhile, Jenkins told ET that the reports about Ratner not being involved in Wonder Woman 2 had "nothing to do with Gal."
"That whole thing happened weeks ago, so that actually had nothing to do with Gal," Jenkins told ET. "That was weeks... that was a forgone conclusion, I think. Anyway, I was surprised by that story."
On a lighter note, Gadot is reveling in all the accolades that she's been receiving lately, including her Rising Star award at the Palms Spring Festival and being named GQ's Woman of the year.
"I thought it was awesome and I'm super grateful that they chose me to be the woman of their year," she gushed. "Honestly, the thing is, everything that's happening right now is so overwhelming. I mean, all the way from Russia and Israel to here, red carpets, talking to you, wearing [great gowns]. It's been such an amazing, crazy ride that I think I'm gonna get what's happening only in two years from now or something."
