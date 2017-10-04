Gal Gadot Crashes Into Studio 8H in Her 'Saturday Night Live' Promo--Watch!
That's one way to arrive!
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot made a true superhero's entrance in her promo for this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live, crashing into Studio 8H, where cast members Beck Bennett, Mikey Day, and Leslie Jones are waiting.
Bennett wonders aloud if the actress is anything like Wonder Woman in real life, and that's when she comes smashing through the wall, accompanied by dramatic music and rocking a red dress -- and knocking Bennett across the studio into the audience stands.
Not everyone is thrilled with her entrance though.
"Gal Gadot, you cannot do that! We have rules here!" yells Jones, who mispronounces her name as "Gail Ga-dot."
Day tries to correct her, but she gets his name wrong too, telling "Marky" to shut up.
Gadot makes her debut as host on the Oct. 7 episode of SNL, with musical guest Sam Smith.
