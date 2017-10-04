Gal Gadot Crashes Into Studio 8H in Her 'Saturday Night Live' Promo--Watch!

That's one way to arrive!

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot made a true superhero's entrance in her promo for this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live, crashing into Studio 8H, where cast members Beck Bennett, Mikey Day, and Leslie Jones are waiting.

Bennett wonders aloud if the actress is anything like Wonder Woman in real life, and that's when she comes smashing through the wall, accompanied by dramatic music and rocking a red dress -- and knocking Bennett across the studio into the audience stands.