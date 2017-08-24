Gal Gadot Has the Best Response to Critics Who Say Wonder Woman Should Be Bustier
Gal Gadot did her research before accepting the lead role in this summer's blockbuster film, Wonder Woman.
The 32-year-old actress covers the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine, and responds to the critics who think the role of Wonder Woman should have gone to someone a bit bustier to match up with how the superhero has been portrayed in the past.
However, Gadot reminds comic book enthusiasts that the original Wonder Woman didn't look like that at all. "I told them, 'Listen, if you want to be for real, then the Amazons, they had only one boob. Exactly one boob,'" she notes. "'So, what are you talking about here? Me having small boobs and small a**? That will make all the difference.'"
Gadot also notes that she and director Patty Jenkins wanted to show Wonder Woman in a different light. "I didn't want to play the cold-hearted warrior," she explains. "We didn't want to fall into the clichés."
The breakout star also reacts to the film making a whopping $800 million worldwide (so far), making it the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year. "It just shows that the world was ready for a female-driven action movie," she brags.
Gadot also portrays Wonder Woman for the upcoming Justice League movie and filmed the scenes while pregnant. Needless to say, it was a challenge disguising her baby bump.
"We cut open the costume and had this green screen on my stomach," Gadot says of hiding her growing belly. "It was funny as hell -- Wonder Woman with a bump."
Gadot also spoke with ET about what it was like to portray Wonder Woman while pregnant, and shared how her green-screen costume came together.
