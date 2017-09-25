Gal Gadot, Jake Gyllenhaal and Elisabeth Moss and More Read New 'Mean Tweets'
Jimmy Kimmel released another installment in his iconic "Mean Tweets" segment on Monday, once again proving that no matter how beautiful or handsome a celebrity objectively is, someone on the internet will insult their looks.
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot kicked off the hilarious new installment -- in which stars read unreasonably vicious tweets randos have posted about them -- with a particularly mean remark.
"Gal Gadot?????? Imma be wondering why they woman got no t**ties," the tweet read, to which the 32-year-old Israeli beauty shot back, "They're here, don't worry."
Jake Gyllenhaal's mean tweet was even more aggressive, with one user commenting that he's got "the most punchable face of all time."
"I'd like nothing more than to sock him in his ugly, soft, starry-eyed pug face," Gyllenhaal read, before looking into the camera with mock sadness.
As for recent Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss, her tweet seemed to start off sweet, but got to the snark eventually.
"Elisabeth Moss looks STUNNING," the The Handmaid's Tale star read with a smile. "I think she can clean up well, despite my grandmother's harsh opinion that she's hideous."
The Good Place star Kristen Bell couldn't help but agree with the Twitter user who wrote "Kristen Bell seems like the kinda person I'd be thrilled to be paired up with for a school project, but then would never wanna hang out with her otherwise."
"That's probably true," Bell quipped.
Even Alec Baldwin got a chance to read a tweet from one of his biggest haters, President Donald Trump himself, who called Baldwin's Saturday Night Live impersonation of him "unwatchable" and "sad."
The star-studded installment also features tweets read by Emma Watson, John Lithgow, Dave Chappelle, Jeffrey Tambor, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Jim Parsons, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jennifer Lawrence, Bob Odenkirk, Michael Keaton and Kumail Nanjiani.
