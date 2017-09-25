Gal Gadot, Jake Gyllenhaal and Elisabeth Moss and More Read New 'Mean Tweets'

Jimmy Kimmel released another installment in his iconic "Mean Tweets" segment on Monday, once again proving that no matter how beautiful or handsome a celebrity objectively is, someone on the internet will insult their looks.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot kicked off the hilarious new installment -- in which stars read unreasonably vicious tweets randos have posted about them -- with a particularly mean remark.

"Gal Gadot?????? Imma be wondering why they woman got no t**ties," the tweet read, to which the 32-year-old Israeli beauty shot back, "They're here, don't worry."

Jake Gyllenhaal's mean tweet was even more aggressive, with one user commenting that he's got "the most punchable face of all time."