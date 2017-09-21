Gal Gadot, Kumail Nanjiani to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in Season 43 With Sam Smith & Pink as Musical Guests

Saturday Night Live is returning for its highly anticipated 43rd season, and the acclaimed sketch series is going strong right out of the gate with some awesome hosts.

While it was previously announced that Ryan Gosling would be returning as host for the season premiere, along with musical guest JAY-Z, NBC revealed on Thursday that Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, is set to host on Oct. 7.

This will be the 32-year-old action heroine's first SNL appearance ever, and it comes just over a month before the premiere of her long-awaited superhero blockbuster, Justice League, on Nov. 17.

Gadot will be joined by musical guest Sam Smith, making his second visit to Studio 8H. The 25-year-old English singer-songwriter recently debuted his latest single, "Too Good at Goodbyes," off his forthcoming second studio album.