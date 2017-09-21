Gal Gadot, Kumail Nanjiani to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in Season 43 With Sam Smith & Pink as Musical Guests
Saturday Night Live is returning for its highly anticipated 43rd season, and the acclaimed sketch series is going strong right out of the gate with some awesome hosts.
While it was previously announced that Ryan Gosling would be returning as host for the season premiere, along with musical guest JAY-Z, NBC revealed on Thursday that Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, is set to host on Oct. 7.
This will be the 32-year-old action heroine's first SNL appearance ever, and it comes just over a month before the premiere of her long-awaited superhero blockbuster, Justice League, on Nov. 17.
Gadot will be joined by musical guest Sam Smith, making his second visit to Studio 8H. The 25-year-old English singer-songwriter recently debuted his latest single, "Too Good at Goodbyes," off his forthcoming second studio album.
Following Gadot's episode, comedian Kumail Nanjiani will take the helm on Oct. 14. The actor, who stars as Dinesh Chugtai in HBO's Silicon Valley, is currently enjoying critical acclaim for his film The Big Sick, which he wrote and stars in.
Joining Nanjiana is GRAMMY winner Pink, who is returning to SNL as a musical guest for the third time. The singer was recently honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, and her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, is due out the day before she takes the SNL stage.
NBC also revealed that, as the show did for the final four episodes last season, the show will continue to broadcast simultaneously on both coasts.
After the politically-charged 42nd season, the long-running sketch series raked in the wins at this year's Emmy Awards, taking home eight trophies out of 19 total nominations.
Saturday Night Live season 43 premieres Sep. 30 at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.