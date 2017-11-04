Gal Gadot Looks Absolutely Stunning in Flirty Mini-Dress at 'Justice League' Event in London
Gal Gadot is a total knock out!
The 32-year-old actress made an appearance at the Justice League photocall at The College in London, England, on Saturday.
Gadot looked stunning as she turned heads in a lace and velvet Givenchy mini-dress. The stylish getup featured a plunging neckline, draped lace sleeves and black and gold lip motifs.
The Wonder Woman star completed the sexy look with black single-strap heels, which showed off her toned legs. Her dark locks were pulled back in a braided up-do and her subtle smoky eye and nude lip highlighted her gorgeous features.
Gadot was joined by her Justice League cast -- Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill -- who all looked dapper in their unique getups.
Every actor also sported a red flower pin to commemorate Remembrance Day (also known as Veteran's Day in the U.S.).
"Last time we were all in London together we were filming Justice League. Can’t believe the time is here! 🙅🏻#justiceleague #London," Gadot wrote on Instagram after the event.
Momoa, who recently tied the knot with Lisa Bonet, also gave his superhero co-stars a shout-out on his social media, writing, "@gal_gadot @benaffleck @rehsifyar @henrycavill and Ezra JUSTICE LEAGUE OHANA. I love u guys so much it’s been an honor Zack I am so grateful for you. Mahalo for creating aquaman you are the man aloha AC."
Justice League arrives in theaters on Nov. 17. Watch the trailer below.