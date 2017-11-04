Gal Gadot Looks Absolutely Stunning in Flirty Mini-Dress at 'Justice League' Event in London

Gal Gadot is a total knock out!

The 32-year-old actress made an appearance at the Justice League photocall at The College in London, England, on Saturday.

Gadot looked stunning as she turned heads in a lace and velvet Givenchy mini-dress. The stylish getup featured a plunging neckline, draped lace sleeves and black and gold lip motifs.

The Wonder Woman star completed the sexy look with black single-strap heels, which showed off her toned legs. Her dark locks were pulled back in a braided up-do and her subtle smoky eye and nude lip highlighted her gorgeous features.